Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in National Grid by 4.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $73.40.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.4939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGG. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,050.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

