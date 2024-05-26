Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,302 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU opened at $116.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.40 and its 200-day moving average is $108.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $117.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

