Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,253,000 after buying an additional 109,189 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Down 3.1 %

TEAM opened at $168.86 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $156.44 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of -268.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $125,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total transaction of $1,766,211.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,960,744.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $125,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,608 shares of company stock worth $57,924,835. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

