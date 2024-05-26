AXA (EPA:CS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.44

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €31.44 ($34.17) and traded as high as €33.68 ($36.61). AXA shares last traded at €33.60 ($36.52), with a volume of 2,627,576 shares changing hands.
AXA Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.44.
About AXA
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AXA
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.