B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 462.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in B2Gold by 82.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 429,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 193,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,543,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177,437 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,923,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,388 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in B2Gold by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,958,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after buying an additional 457,456 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,712,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after buying an additional 186,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.57.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -91.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.81 million. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -533.16%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

