BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in BCE by 120,000.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 147.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Down 0.7 %

BCE opened at $33.57 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $46.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.55.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BCE. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BCE

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.