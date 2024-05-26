British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 308.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BTI opened at $30.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

