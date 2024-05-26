Cactus, Inc. (WHD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 13th

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th.

Cactus has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cactus has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cactus to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

WHD opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91. Cactus has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.95.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cactus will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WHD. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,507.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 681,759 shares of company stock worth $34,599,109 in the last ninety days. 17.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

