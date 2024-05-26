California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in California Water Service Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 69,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $29,559.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,916.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

California Water Service Group stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.47. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $270.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.85 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 15.42%. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was up 106.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

