Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,895 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

