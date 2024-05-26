Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 60,635 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 644,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,635 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

