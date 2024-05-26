Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Truist Financial raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $240.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.61 and a 200-day moving average of $254.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

