Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 217,628 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 868.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,628 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.63% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $12,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,366,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

YEAR opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $52.18.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

