Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $12.68 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $12,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Theory Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 122,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,675,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,822,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 32,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

GDX opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

