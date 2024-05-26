Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $12 Million Stock Position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,014,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,604 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.62% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $11,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Get VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MORT opened at $11.02 on Friday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $265.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

About VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.