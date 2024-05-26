Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 298,240 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 485.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,240 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.82% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $12,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 72,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 106,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 72,557 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS POCT opened at $38.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. The company has a market cap of $620.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.