Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,778 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $12,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $83.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.53.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.