Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stake Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,737 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

