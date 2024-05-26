Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.63

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.63 and traded as high as C$1.65. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 14,200 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFX. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.40 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canfor Pulp Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.95.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$222.30 million for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. Analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

