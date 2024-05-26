Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSL. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $427.92 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $210.89 and a twelve month high of $430.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.42.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

