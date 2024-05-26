Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.73

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.73 and traded as high as $1.86. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 10,055 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.45% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

