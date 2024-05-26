Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,745 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $35.35 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

