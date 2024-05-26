Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.22

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.22 and traded as low as $7.76. Citizens shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 1,431 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Citizens Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $43.75 million and a P/E ratio of 12.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Citizens

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citizens stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,999 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.29% of Citizens at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.



