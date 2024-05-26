Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 354 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AGCO by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $106.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.92 and its 200 day moving average is $116.68. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.83.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

