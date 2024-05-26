Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Ingredion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at $11,635,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,489.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,410 shares of company stock worth $7,946,056. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on INGR shares. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.0 %

INGR stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $122.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.78 and a 200-day moving average of $111.45.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

