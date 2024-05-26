Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $9.85 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $514,539,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $440.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $426.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.07. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.65 and a 52 week high of $442.09.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $2,043,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,977,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,816 shares of company stock worth $8,626,989. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

