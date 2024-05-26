Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,687 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $11,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $129.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.17.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.