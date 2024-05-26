Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,014 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $38.62.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

