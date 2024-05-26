Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 279 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,591,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,722,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,091,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,337,000 after purchasing an additional 605,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,449.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 475,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 445,122 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $141.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $142.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.86. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

