CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,451,000 after acquiring an additional 418,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,062,000 after acquiring an additional 845,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,438,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,929,000 after acquiring an additional 305,404 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,340,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,600,000 after purchasing an additional 323,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS MOAT opened at $88.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.