CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $206,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 878 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $791,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in Arista Networks by 507.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $306.55 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.32 and a 1 year high of $329.04. The company has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total transaction of $5,383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $873,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 414,109 shares of company stock valued at $121,583,803. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

