CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $210,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,590,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 48,170 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,592 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,889.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 62,285 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.56, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.10.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 282.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $275,247.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,355 shares of company stock worth $11,663,526. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

