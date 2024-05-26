CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $92,000 in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLYS opened at $12.20 on Friday. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.24. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

