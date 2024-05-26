CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 675 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of FJAN stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.