Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,392 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.13% of Cummins worth $42,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $9,048,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $24,915,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $284.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,589 shares of company stock worth $729,353. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

