D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total value of $2,045,532.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,661 shares in the company, valued at $26,014,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $2,045,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,014,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,677 shares of company stock worth $14,870,348 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $270.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $247.68 and a one year high of $298.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

