Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $896.27

Shares of Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 896.27 ($11.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,185 ($15.06). Dewhurst Group shares last traded at GBX 1,185 ($15.06), with a volume of 643 shares trading hands.

Dewhurst Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,067.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 900.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of £52.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,911.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Dewhurst Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Dewhurst Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. Dewhurst Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,580.65%.

About Dewhurst Group

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

