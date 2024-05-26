Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $688,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $123.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.