Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,279 StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNEX opened at $74.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.34.

In other StoneX Group news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 6,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $552,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total value of $504,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512,434 shares in the company, valued at $34,481,683.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 6,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $552,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,092 shares of company stock worth $3,720,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

