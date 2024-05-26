DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.46

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $1.46. DZS shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 285,476 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of DZS in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

DZS Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merlin Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 36,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 120,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

