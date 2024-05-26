Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,762 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 168,009 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $812,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 99,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $8,592,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $100.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $102.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average of $90.11.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.24.

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,787 shares of company stock worth $11,105,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

