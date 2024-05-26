Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,791 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,587,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE EW opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,707 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,814 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

