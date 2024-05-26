Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1,495.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,152 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Equifax worth $41,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $458,928,000 after buying an additional 65,620 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 11.3% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,419,000 after purchasing an additional 178,224 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equifax by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,572,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,949,000 after purchasing an additional 206,037 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Equifax by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,450,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $338,017,000 after purchasing an additional 121,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,404,000 after purchasing an additional 43,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $240.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.00 and a 200-day moving average of $241.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

