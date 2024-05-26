EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,972 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,717,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,249,000 after acquiring an additional 413,104 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,293,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,699,000 after purchasing an additional 978,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,881,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,496,000 after buying an additional 616,049 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,602,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,848,000 after buying an additional 516,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,292,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,312,000 after buying an additional 99,374 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -87.76%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

