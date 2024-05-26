EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,640 Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $129,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $70.34.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

