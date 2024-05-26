EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $127.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.43.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,967,627.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,816,646.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,967,627.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,816,646.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,641 shares of company stock worth $25,217,707. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. UBS Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

