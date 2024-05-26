EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,228.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 3.7 %

NVT opened at $85.43 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on nVent Electric

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

