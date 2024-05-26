EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 110 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,118,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $111.09 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

