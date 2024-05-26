EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,435 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 582.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,035,000 after purchasing an additional 882,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,385,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,288,000 after acquiring an additional 748,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,120 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,804,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,928,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,722,000 after acquiring an additional 616,234 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

