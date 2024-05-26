EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 253 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

EMR opened at $113.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

